One United Properties Contracts EUR80.5M Loan from UniCredit to Complete One High District and One Lake Club Projects and First Tranche of PTO Program



One United Properties Contracts EUR80.5M Loan from UniCredit to Complete One High District and One Lake Club Projects and First Tranche of PTO Program.

One United Properties on May 28, 2026, sealed a credit contract with UniCredit Bank S.A. initially worth EUR80.5 million, with the possibility of (…)