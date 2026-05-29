Hidroelectrica Shareholders Greenlight RON1B Special DividendsThe Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the state-owned Hidroelectrica (H2O.RO) approved all items on the agenda on Friday, May 29, among which the most important were the approval of the 2026 Spending and Revenue Budget and the distribution of a special dividend of RON1 billion.
Romgaz Signs Agreement To Buy Azomures AssetsRomgaz signed the agreement to purchase all assets contributing to Azomures’ production activity for EUR46.459 million, self-funded. The actual transfer is subject to approval by Romgaz shareholders, Competition Council and the Foreign Direct Investment Screening Commission.