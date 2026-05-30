Hidroelectrica Shareholders Greenlight RON1B Special DividendsThe Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the state-owned Hidroelectrica (H2O.RO) approved all items on the agenda on Friday, May 29, among which the most important were the approval of the 2026 Spending and Revenue Budget and the distribution of a special dividend of RON1 billion.
AnimaWings Adds Bucharest-Milan Malpensa FlightsAnimaWings, the airline held by the founders of Christian Tour, continues to expand its European network and is launching a direct route between Bucharest and Milan Malpensa Airport, one of the most important connections between Romania and northern Italy.