Sass' Restaurant & Lounge announces its Summer Series in BucharestA curated season of signature experiences bringing together gastronomy, champagne, sport, music, outdoor living and the unmistakable spirit of Monaco Sassâ€™ Restaurant & Lounge announces Sassâ€™ Events â€” Summer Series, a curated collection of signature experiences designed to bring the venueâ€™s (â€¦)
Romania's hydropower energy provider Hidroelectrica appoints new CEO, CFOHidroelectrica (BVB: H2O), one of the largest companies listed on the Bucharest exchange and majority-owned by the Romanian state, appointed Iuliusâ€“Dan Plaveti as new CEO, and Stan Mihail-Dan as CFO. Two candidates were in the running for the top position in Hidroelectrica when the procedure (â€¦)
Bucharest's Balkanik Festival moves to Tei Park for 2026 editionBalkanik Festival - Home of World Music will return to Bucharest between August 28 and 30 with a new location and an expanded format. The 13th edition will take place in Tei Park, transforming the lakeside venue into a hub for world music, contemporary art, and cultural dialogue at the end of (â€¦)
DNA announces official indictment of Gheorghi?? VladThe National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) has indicted the Chief of the Defence Staff. Prosecutors allege that an action attributed to General Gheorghi?? Vlad contributed to the allocation of additional state-funded places for students initially admitted on a tuition-based basis.