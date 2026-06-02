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Mega Image Turnover Up 16% in 2025 YOY
Jun 2, 2026
Mega Image Turnover Up 16% in 2025 YOY.
Retailer Mega Image ended 2025 with turnover worth around RON12.3 billion, about 16% higher than in 2024.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
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AnimaWings Adds New Flights To Olbia, Thessaloniki From Romania's Cities Of Cluj-Napoca, Timisoara, Iasi
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DNA announces official indictment of Gheorghi?? Vlad
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