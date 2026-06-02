Biscuit Maker Croco Ends 2025 with 9% Higher Turnover YOY

Biscuit Maker Croco Ends 2025 with 9% Higher Turnover YOY. Biscuit maker Croco in 2025 registered turnover of RON305 million (around EUR62 million), up 9% from 2024. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]