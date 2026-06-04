World Environment Day: Romanians rank first globally in personal responsibility for recycling their drink packages, and they expect the same from producers



World Environment Day: Romanians rank first globally in personal responsibility for recycling their drink packages, and they expect the same from producers.

Romania reached 87% recycling rate for aluminium drink cans in early 2026, up from 35% in 2022. According to an Every Can Counts survey, 71% of (â€¦)