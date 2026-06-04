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June 4, 2026

World Environment Day: Romanians rank first globally in personal responsibility for recycling their drink packages, and they expect the same from producers
Jun 4, 2026

World Environment Day: Romanians rank first globally in personal responsibility for recycling their drink packages, and they expect the same from producers.

Romania reached 87% recycling rate for aluminium drink cans in early 2026, up from 35% in 2022. According to an Every Can Counts survey, 71% of (â€¦)

[Read the article in Romania-Insider]
 
 
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