Romania Antitrust Body Slaps Ten Banks with RON3.73B Total Fine for Alleged ROBOR-Setting Collusion

Romania Antitrust Body Slaps Ten Banks with RON3.73B Total Fine for Alleged ROBOR-Setting Collusion. Romania’s Competition Council has fined ten banks a total RON3.73 billion (EUR710 million) for breaching competition norms by colluding in the (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]