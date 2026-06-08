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Manuc's Inn, 220 Years: Culinary heritage and continuity under the cantacuzino family crest
Jun 8, 2026
Manuc's Inn, 220 Years: Culinary heritage and continuity under the cantacuzino family crest.
City Grill Group, Romania's largest Romanian-owned restaurant chain, has allocated a €6.5 million investment budget for 2026, focused on (…)
[Read the article in Romania-Insider]
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|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
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Dairy Producer Carmo-Lact Prod Reports RON314.2M Turnover For 2025, Up 7% YoY
Carmo-Lact Prod, the Bistrita-Nasaud-based company producing the Monor brand, controlled by entrepreneurs Eugen Creosteanu, Ioan Neagos and Alin Neagos, for 2025 reported a turnover of RON314.2 million (EUR62.3 million), up 7% from RON293.7 million (EUR59 million) reported in 2024, as per (…)
Eckerle Automotive Returns To Profit In 2025, With Nearly RON2.5M Net Gain
Car parts supplier Eckerle Automotive, the Romanian subsidiary of Germany’s Eckerle, ended 2025 with a turnover of almost RON260.3 million (EUR51.6 million), down 2% from roughly RON265.5 million (EUR53.4 million) reported in 2024, as per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily based on (…)
TeraPlast Enters Spanish Market Through Acquisition Of Polyethylene Systems Factory From Aliaxis Portfolio
Building materials producer TeraPlast Bistrita (stock symbol: TRP) has reached an agreement to acquire, through a business transfer, the MASA polyethylene pipes business of Aliaxis in Spain, the company has announced in a press statement on Monday (June 8).
Romania Ranks 7th In CEE AI Index 2026
Romania ranks 7th in the Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) region according to the newly launched CEE AI Index 2026.
Window manufacturer VELUX Romania bets on electrically-operated skylight windows
VELUX Romania, the local branch of the Danish company known for its roof windows, skylights, sun tunnels, and related accessories, announced a repositioning of its range of electrical and solar products into a more accessible zone. The repositioning comes in response to a new consumer focus on (…)
Bucharest Exchange-listed construction materials manufacturer TeraPlast enters Spanish market
TeraPlast Group (BVB: TRP), the largest polymer processor in South-Eastern Europe, announced on Monday, June 8, that it has reached an agreement to acquire, through a business transfer, the MASA polyethylene pipes business of Aliaxis in Spain. The production facility is located in Okondo, (…)
DN Agrar Announces Over EUR10M Funding For New Farm And Composting Facilities
DN Agrar Group (DN.RO), one of the main integrated agrifood businesses in Romania and the largest cow milk producer in Europe, has announced the investment plan for the development of the CUT2 farm, its sixth, and the construction of two additional composting facilities, supporting the long-term (…)
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