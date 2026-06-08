Manuc's Inn, 220 Years: Culinary heritage and continuity under the cantacuzino family crest

Manuc's Inn, 220 Years: Culinary heritage and continuity under the cantacuzino family crest. City Grill Group, Romania's largest Romanian-owned restaurant chain, has allocated a €6.5 million investment budget for 2026, focused on (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]