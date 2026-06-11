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June 11, 2026

Provectus Capital Partners Buys Seatbelt Consulting
Jun 11, 2026

Provectus Capital Partners Buys Seatbelt Consulting.

Provectus Capital Partners, a regional private equity firm operating in Southeast Europe, announces its first investment in Romania through the (…)

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

ACAROM: Romania Car Output Down 14.7% YoY In May 2026 Romania car production dropped by 14.7% to 43,677 units in May 2026, compared with 51,194 units produced in May 2025, in line with data provided by the country’s carmakers association ACAROM.

Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Romania Appoints Mara Cristea As CFO And Deputy CEO Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Romania announces the appointment of Mara Cristea as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Deputy Chief Executive Officer, following approval from the National Bank of Romania.

Statistics Data Provisional Data: 11,876 Housing Units Completed In Romania In Q1/2026, 8.3% More YoY A total of 11,876 dwellings were completed in Romania in the first quarter of 2026 (Q1/2026), 914 more (+8.3%) than 10.962 units completed in the same period of 2025, data from the country’s statistics office INS showed on Friday (June 12), citing provisional data.

Czech Republic's Investment Group SCF Enters Romania By Buying Two NEST Parks From RC Europe Czech investment group SCF has completed the acquisition of two NEST retail parks in Romania, developed by RC Europe, in an almost EUR40 million deal.

Gasoline prices in Romania above EU average, diesel near average Gas prices in Romania are above the European average, while diesel prices are close to the median, according to data from the latest Weekly Oil Bulletin issued by the European Commission on June 11. Taken together, the figures show that Romania has some of the most expensive fuel prices in the (…)

Statistics Office Provisional Data: Net Investment In Romania Up 4.8% YoY To RON41B In Q1/2026 Net investment in Romania's economy increased by 4.8% to RON41 billion year-over-year in the first quarter of 2026, according to provisional data released by the country's statistics office INS on Friday (June 12).

Romania sees rising number of teenagers entering labor market Approximately 50,000 young people aged 16 and 17 have applied for a job since the beginning of the year, 25% more compared to the same period in 2025, according to an analysis conducted by online recruitment and job board platform eJobs. Around 27,800 applications came from 17-year-olds, and (…)

 


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