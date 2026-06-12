Gasoline prices in Romania above EU average, diesel near averageGas prices in Romania are above the European average, while diesel prices are close to the median, according to data from the latest Weekly Oil Bulletin issued by the European Commission on June 11. Taken together, the figures show that Romania has some of the most expensive fuel prices in the (…)
Israeli president to join 1941 Ia?i pogrom remembrance event in RomaniaIsraeli president Isaac Herzog is expected to attend this year's March of Life in the Romanian city of Ia?i, marking 85 years since the pogrom of June 1941. The commemorative event is scheduled to take place on June 28 and will bring together local authorities and members of the Jewish (…)