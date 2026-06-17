 
Romaniapress.com

June 17, 2026

Romanian-American University Launches the School of Architecture with an Integrated Bachelor's and Master's Program in English and a Dual Romanian-American Degree
Jun 17, 2026

Romanian-American University Launches the School of Architecture with an Integrated Bachelor's and Master's Program in English and a Dual Romanian-American Degree.

Romanian-American University announces the launch of its School of Architecture, a new academic initiative that brings to Romania an international (…)

[Read the article in Romania-Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Patria Bank Signs Agreement With Alive Capital For Renewable Energy Supply Patria Bank (stock symbol: PBK) has signed a renewable energy supply agreement with Alive Capital, an integrated energy services and supply platform.

Raiffeisen Asset Management Reaches EUR1.73B In Total Assets Under Management Raiffeisen Asset Management (RAM) manages total assets worth EUR1.73 billion for some 180,000 investors in investment funds and 150,000 participants in voluntary pension fund Raiffeisen Acumulare.

CX company Foundever doubles Bucharest office space in new expansion Foundever, a major player in customer experience (CX) solutions, has expanded its office space in Bucharest to 3,500 sqm, doubling its footprint within the Campus 6.3 office building, as part of its continued growth in the Romanian market. The space will accommodate approximately 300 employees. (…)

Half of Romanian teenagers say they spend too much time in front of screens Almost half of teenagers in Romania consider that they spend too many hours in front of screens, and more than a third say that social media use is excessive, according to data from a new Eurobarometer study on the impact of excessive screen use and social media on young people’s mental health, (…)

Romania is the final destination for Europe's old and polluting cars Romania is the final destination for Europe’s old and polluting cars, according to an industry association, which claims that our country has the second-oldest vehicle fleet in the European Union.

Remains of 23 political prisoners and anti-communist martyrs discovered in southern Romania The remains of 23 political prisoners and anti-communist martyrs were discovered following the third stage of archaeological excavations carried out in the cemetery in the village of Agaua, in the Great Island of Br?ila, as part of the project to identify and recover the victims of the former (…)

General Vlad Gheorghi?? holds talks with ukrainian counterpart on Black Sea security The Chief of the Defense Staff, General Vlad Gheorghi??, discussed with his Ukrainian counterpart, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, recent developments in the security situation in the Black Sea region and their impact on regional stability.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |