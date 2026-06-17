Romanian-American University Launches the School of Architecture with an Integrated Bachelor's and Master's Program in English and a Dual Romanian-American Degree
Jun 17, 2026
Romanian-American University Launches the School of Architecture with an Integrated Bachelor's and Master's Program in English and a Dual Romanian-American Degree.
Romanian-American University announces the launch of its School of Architecture, a new academic initiative that brings to Romania an international (…)
[Read the article in Romania-Insider]