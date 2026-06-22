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June 22, 2026

Deltatel 2025 Turnover Drops to RON28.5M
Jun 22, 2026

Deltatel 2025 Turnover Drops to RON28.5M.

Telecom solution integrator Deltatel ended 2025 with turnover worth RON52.8 million (EUR10.5 million), down 2.9% from 2024, and net profit of (â€¦)

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
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