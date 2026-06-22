Deltatel 2025 Turnover Drops to RON28.5M

Deltatel 2025 Turnover Drops to RON28.5M. Telecom solution integrator Deltatel ended 2025 with turnover worth RON52.8 million (EUR10.5 million), down 2.9% from 2024, and net profit of (â€¦) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]