BBC launches Romanian-language serviceThe BBC World Service has launched its digital offer in Romanian, BBC News Romania, on June 23. The Romanian-language service offers news and analysis in text and video. It is the BBC World Serviceâ€™s 45th language service. Romanian speakers can access the BBCâ€™s website in Romanian, as well as (â€¦)
Ukrainian biotech company Biopharma plans new factory in western RomaniaBiopharma, a Ukrainian biotech company, aims to open a factory in Arad, western Romania, by the end of 2027. The investment is valued at EUR 85 million in the first phase, according to Biopharma president Kostiantin Iefimenko. In total, the project in Romania will have four stages of different (â€¦)