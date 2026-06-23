 
Romaniapress.com

June 23, 2026

BBC launches Romanian-language service
Jun 23, 2026

BBC launches Romanian-language service.

The BBC World Service has launched its digital offer in Romanian, BBC News Romania, on June 23. The Romanian-language service offers news and (…)

[Read the article in Romania-Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

CTP Expands FM Logistic's Facility At CTPark Bucharest By An Additional 10,300 Sqm Industrial and logistics space developer CTP continues to expand the projects in its Romanian portfolio and is investing in the construction of a new 10,300-square meter surface area for FM Logistic within CTPark Bucharest, located in the locality of Dragomiresti-Vale.

theMarketer acquires email marketing platform Conectoo from eMAG Group's Conversion Marketing theMarketer, a Romanian company active in the automated marketing technology and customer data market, is acquiring the email marketing platform Conectoo from Conversion Marketing, a company within the eMAG Group. The transaction is part of the company’s strategy to expand and strengthen its (…)

Marius Nica To Take Over As General Manager Of Vrancart As Of June 29 Corrugated cardboard manufacturer Vrancart (stock symbol: VNC) has announced in a stock market report on June 24 that the company's deputy General Manager Marius Nica will take over as General Manger starting June 29, 2026.

Thirteen exhibitions to see in Bucharest The current calendar covers exhibitions dedicated to Brâncu?i’s legacy, highlights from the collections of local museums, and shows spotlighting the practice of international artists. As Romania has made 2026 the Year of Brâncu?i to mark 150 years since the birth of the sculptor, several (…)

Survey: Four out of ten Romanians say their incomes have decreased in last year More than four out of ten Romanians said their incomes have decreased in the last 12 months, while a similar percentage say they remained at the same level, according to the “NewMoney.ro Economic Sentiment Index – INSCOP” survey. Survey data showed that only 10.9% of Romanians say their incomes (…)

Romanian author Mircea C?rt?rescu among writers received by Pope at event marking Holy See publishing house centenary Romanian writer Mircea C?rt?rescu was among a group of writers received by Pope Leo XIV on June 24 to mark the centenary of the publishing house of the Holy See. The group included American novelists Marilynne Robinson, Elizabeth Strout, and Jonathan Safran Foer, French writers Eric-Emmanuel (…)

INS: Romanians earned more in 2025, but also spent more Household income in Romania continued to grow in 2025, but expenses also rose at a sustained pace. New data published by the National Institute of Statistics shows how much a family in Romania earns and spends, on average, and where most of the money goes.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |