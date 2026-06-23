Thirteen exhibitions to see in BucharestThe current calendar covers exhibitions dedicated to Brâncu?i’s legacy, highlights from the collections of local museums, and shows spotlighting the practice of international artists. As Romania has made 2026 the Year of Brâncu?i to mark 150 years since the birth of the sculptor, several (…)
INS: Romanians earned more in 2025, but also spent moreHousehold income in Romania continued to grow in 2025, but expenses also rose at a sustained pace. New data published by the National Institute of Statistics shows how much a family in Romania earns and spends, on average, and where most of the money goes.