France's G.A.C. Group Buys Romania's CRIUS ConsultingG.A.C. Group, a French consulting firm specializing in innovation and the financing of research and development projects, has announced the acquisition of CRIUS Consulting, a Romanian company specializing in consulting for European funds and state aid.
Romanian director Cristian Mungiu, guest of Festival La Rochelle CinemaDirector Cristian Mungiu, this year’s winner of the Palme d’Or for Fjord, is a guest of the Festival La Rochelle Cinema (FEMA), which will present a retrospective covering his complete filmography, from Occident to R.M.N.. The filmmaker returns to La Rochelle nearly twenty years after winning (…)
Bucharest hosts Transilvania IFF retrospective next monthTransilvania International Film Festival (TIFF), held every year in Cluj-Napoca, will screen a selection of films from this year’s program in Bucharest. The public in Bucharest can see Carlos Saiz’s Lionel, the winner of the Transilvania Trophy, alongside György Pálfi's unconventional feature (…)
PSD: PNL-USR-UDMR stall government formationThe Social Democratic Party (PSD) accuses the right-wing coalition comprising the PNL, USR, and UDMR of sabotaging the formation of the government following the announcement of Siegfried Mure?an as the proposed prime minister. In response, the PSD has decided to nominate Sorin Grindeanu.