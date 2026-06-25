Auchan Romania publishes its 2025 Sustainability Report: Over 100 supply chains, nearly 4.5 million products saved from waste, and continuous investments in energy efficiency
Jun 25, 2026
Auchan Romania publishes its 2025 Sustainability Report: Over 100 supply chains, nearly 4.5 million products saved from waste, and continuous investments in energy efficiency.
Auchan Romania has published its sixth Sustainability Report, for the year 2025, marking a year of significant progress toward reducing (…)
[Read the article in Romania-Insider]