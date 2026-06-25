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June 25, 2026

Auchan Romania publishes its 2025 Sustainability Report: Over 100 supply chains, nearly 4.5 million products saved from waste, and continuous investments in energy efficiency
Jun 25, 2026

Auchan Romania publishes its 2025 Sustainability Report: Over 100 supply chains, nearly 4.5 million products saved from waste, and continuous investments in energy efficiency.

Auchan Romania has published its sixth Sustainability Report, for the year 2025, marking a year of significant progress toward reducing (…)

[Read the article in Romania-Insider]
 
 
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