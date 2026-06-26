Linde Gaz Romania 2025 Turnover Down 7% YOY

Linde Gaz Romania 2025 Turnover Down 7% YOY. Linde Gaz Romania, the local subsidiary of German-US group Linde Plc, for 2025 reported turnover worth RON945.7 million (EUR187.6 million), down (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]