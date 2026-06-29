Arcada Company Reports RON1.6B Turnover for 2025, Up 18% YOY

Arcada Company Reports RON1.6B Turnover for 2025, Up 18% YOY. Arcada Company of Galati, one of the builders of Cluj-Napoca subway, reached RON1.6 billion turnover in 2025, up 18% from 2024. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]