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June 30, 2026

US Lear Corporation Slashes Jobs At Iasi Site
Jun 30, 2026

US Lear Corporation Slashes Jobs At Iasi Site.

Lear Corporation, an American automotive parts manufacturer, is laying off workers in Ia?i, affecting hundreds of jobs, Ziarul de Ia?i reports.

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
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