Pehart Sees 2025 Net Profit Plunge 43.4% YOYPaper products manufacturer Pehart Grup, taken two years ago by private equity fund INVL Baltic Sea Growth Fund from Abris Capital, in 2025 registered turnover worth RON767.5 million (EUR152.2 million), down 4.1% from 2024, according to ZF calculations based on Finance Ministry data.
Elit Cugir 2025 Net Profit Down almost 4% YOYElit, one of Romania’s largest meat processors, for 2025 reported turnover worth RON828.8 million (EUR164.4 million), slightly down, by 0.4%, from 2024, in line with ZF calculations based on Finance Ministry data.
Alpin Group Continues InvestmentsTourism is in a downturn this year amid falling purchasing power and consumers’ wariness. Despite this, investments in the field continue.
Canadian foreign minister to visit Romania next weekCanadian foreign minister Anita Anand will pay an official visit to Romania on July 6 at the invitation of Romanian counterpart Oana ?oiu, according to news agency Agerpres. The visit will focus on strengthening bilateral ties and comes ahead of the NATO foreign ministers' meeting to be held as (…)