Romania’s creative industry takes its place among global players. ARICE supported the participation of 10 companies at Cannes Lions to accelerate the export of creative services



Romania’s creative industry takes its place among global players. ARICE supported the participation of 10 companies at Cannes Lions to accelerate the export of creative services.

Ten independent Romanian companies from the creative sector represented Romania at the 73rd edition of the Cannes Lions International Festival of (…)