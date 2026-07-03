House prices in Romania rise 7.8% in Q1, outpacing EU average

House prices in Romania rise 7.8% in Q1, outpacing EU average. Homes in Romania increased in price by 7.8% in Q1 of 2026, above the 4.7% increase in the euro area and the 5.1% hike seen in the EU overall, (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]