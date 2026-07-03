EY: Romanian M&A Market Up 49% To $6B In H1, 2026

EY: Romanian M&A Market Up 49% To $6B In H1, 2026. Romanian mergers and acquisitions (M&A) reached an estimated total value of $6 billion in the first half of 2026, reflecting a staggering 49% (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]