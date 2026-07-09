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July 9, 2026

Synevo Romania Ends 2025 with RON582M Turnover, Up 11% YOY
Jul 9, 2026

Synevo Romania Ends 2025 with RON582M Turnover, Up 11% YOY.

Synevo Romania, part of Swedish group Medicover, generated RON582 million turnover in 2025, up 11% from the previous year.

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
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