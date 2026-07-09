Synevo Romania Ends 2025 with RON582M Turnover, Up 11% YOY

Synevo Romania Ends 2025 with RON582M Turnover, Up 11% YOY. Synevo Romania, part of Swedish group Medicover, generated RON582 million turnover in 2025, up 11% from the previous year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]