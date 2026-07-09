Digi Spain Expects Up To EUR1.085B Revenue In 2026

Digi Spain Expects Up To EUR1.085B Revenue In 2026. Digi Spain Telecom estimates revenues for 2026 to range between EUR1.04 billion and EUR1.085 billion, an increase of 11.9% to 16.8% compared with (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]