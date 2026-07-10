H&M Group Plans To Bring Its Third Brand, Arket, To RomaniaSwedish H&M Group, one of the biggest players in the global fashion industry, will bring its third brand – Arket, to the Romanian market, according to ZF’s sources in the industry. The giant already has its flagship brand, H&M, as well as the premium brand COS in local brick-and-mortar (…)
INS: Romania's population to decrease by 3.4 million by 2080Romania’s population will reach 15.633 million people in 2080, compared with 19.043 million on January 1, 2025, according to the latest projections made by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), published on Friday on the occasion of World Population Day. The country’s resident population (…)