Polipol's 2025 Net Profit Drops 3.7% YoY To RON9.6MUpholstered furniture maker Polipol, owned by the German group of the same name, for 2025 reported turnover worth RON158.5 million (EUR31.4 million), close to the 2024 level of RON158.7 million (EUR31.9 million), in line with calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily based on finance ministry (…)
Stonevault Baia Mare Reports 28% Lower Net Profit For 2025Stonevault, a Baia Mare-based producer of sofa springs, ended 2025 with a turnover of RON173.8 million (EUR34.5 million), down 0.4% from roughly RON174.6 million (EUR35 million) reported in 2024, in line with calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily based on finance ministry data.