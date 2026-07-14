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July 14, 2026

Toneli Buys Feed Producer Habitat Deco
Jul 14, 2026

Toneli Buys Feed Producer Habitat Deco.

Egg producer Toneli, the biggest player in Romania’s poultry industry, took out an over RON100 million loan from BCR and part of the money will go (…)

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
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One United Properties Completes Public Tender Offer For Repurchase Of Own Shares Real estate developer One United Properties (stock symbol: ONE) on July 14 announced the completion of its Public Tender Offer for the repurchase of its own shares.

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InterCapital: Romania's stock market outperforms with 758% return for BET-TR index over 10 years Over the past ten years, Romania has delivered the strongest equity market performance among all major global stock markets. Measured in euros and including reinvested dividends, the BET-TR index has generated a total return of 758%, according to Divo Pulitika, Board Member at stock broker (…)

Netopia Payments receives payment institution license from Romania's National Bank Digital payments processor Netopia Payments announced on Monday, July 13, that it obtained a payment institution license from the National Bank of Romania, paving the company’s way from a provider of online payment solutions to a regulated financial infrastructure. Active since 2003, Netopia (…)

 


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