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July 17, 2026

SportGuru Opens Store In Palas Iasi Mixed-Use Compound
Jul 17, 2026

SportGuru Opens Store In Palas Iasi Mixed-Use Compound.

SportGuru, one of the biggest Romanian sportswear retailers and wholesalers, has opened a store in the Palas Iasi mixed-use compound, being its (…)

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
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