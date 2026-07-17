Faurecia Romania 2025 Net Profit Up 18.5% YoY To RON43.8MFaurecia Romania, the local subsidiary of French automotive component giant Faurecia, ended 2025 with a turnover of RON1.344 billion (EUR266.7 million), down 11.3% from RON1.516 billion (EUR304.8 million) reported in 2024, in line with calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) based on finance (…)
Western Romania to witness total solar eclipse in AugustA total solar eclipse will be visible from large areas of continental Europe, including the western part of Romania, on August 12, 2026, nearly three decades after a similar astronomical event that occurred in 1999. The upcoming total solar eclipse will be visible from several regions of the (…)