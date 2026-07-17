Radisson Blu Sinaia Cota 1400 Hotel Opens On August 5, 2026

Radisson Blu Sinaia Cota 1400 Hotel Opens On August 5, 2026. Radisson Hotel Group, in partnership with operator Premier Hospitality, will be opening the Radisson Blu Sinaia Cota 1400 hotel on August 5, 2026. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]