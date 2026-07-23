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Bucharest exhibitions: Pop art, photos by Cristian Mungiu at upcoming season of Art Safari
Jul 23, 2026
Bucharest exhibitions: Pop art, photos by Cristian Mungiu at upcoming season of Art Safari.
The upcoming season of Art Safari will host exhibitions dedicated to pop art, the reality of climate change, and photography by filmmaker Cristian (…)
[Read the article in Romania-Insider]
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|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
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Romania to receive EUR 2.15 in NATO funding for fuel pipeline network expansion
President Nicu?or Dan announced on Thursday, July 23, that following more than five years of negotiations, NATO approved the eastward expansion of its fuel pipeline network, a strategic result for Romania. The Alliance will fund the expansion with EUR 27 billion over the next 20 years, of which (…)
Romanian passport ranked 11th globally, granting access to 178 visa-free destinations
Romanian citizens can travel to 178 destinations without obtaining a visa in advance, placing the country’s passport in 11th place in the Henley Passport Index, which measures travel freedom. Last year, Romania had the 15th strongest passport in the world, and the 13th in 2024, although each (…)
F-16 downs drone in Romania's airspace for first time
A Romanian Air Force F-16 fighter jet shot down a drone that entered the country's airspace on Friday morning, July 24, marking the first time Romania has intercepted and destroyed a drone over its own territory. President Nicu?or Dan and interim defense minister Radu Miru?? confirmed the (…)
Electro-Alfa International Sets Off Construction Works On New Photovoltaic Park In RON35M Investment
Electro-Alfa International (stock symbol: EAI), a leading Romanian manufacturer of electrical equipment and provider of EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction),and IT services, has announced the start of construction works on the CET 2 Holboca photovoltaic plant, in Iasi, in Romania's (…)
Romanian president receives Indian counterpart in historic visit
Romanian president Nicusor Dan received Indian president Droupadi Murmu in Bucharest on Thursday, July 23, in a landmark state visit marking the resumption of political dialogue at the highest level after an interval of two decades. The two heads of state met at Cotroceni Palace, the seat of the (…)
RTPR Advises Resource Partners On iaBilet.ro Exit
RTPR has assisted Resource Partners, one of the largest CEE private equity funds, in relation to the sale of its entire stake in Ia Bilet SRL, the well-known Romanian ticketing platform, to PLG Romania, part of AS Piletilevi PLG.
PLG Group Signs Agreement To Acquire Romanian Ticketing Platform iaBilet
PLG Group, a leading ticketing operator across the Baltics and Central Europe, has signed an agreement to acquire iaBilet, the top ticketing and entertainment platform in Romania, from private equity firm Resource Partners and the company’s founders.
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