Foraj Sonde Videle Boosts Its 2026 Investment Budget To EUR45M

Foraj Sonde Videle Boosts Its 2026 Investment Budget To EUR45M. The shareholders of Romanian onshore drilling company Foraj Sonde Videle (stock symbol: FOJE) on July 23 approved an increase in the 2026 (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]