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July 24, 2026

RTPR Advises Resource Partners On iaBilet.ro Exit
Jul 24, 2026

RTPR Advises Resource Partners On iaBilet.ro Exit.

RTPR has assisted Resource Partners, one of the largest CEE private equity funds, in relation to the sale of its entire stake in Ia Bilet SRL, the (…)

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romania's Budget Deficit Shrinks To 2% Of GDP In January-June 2026 Romania's budget deficit reached 2% of gross domestic product (GDP) or RON41 billion in January-June 2026, which is significantly lower than the 3.64% of GDP or RON69.8 billion recorded in the same period of 2025, Finance Ministry data showed on Friday (July 24).

Fondul Proprietatea Shareholders Reject Proposal To Distribute RON145 Worth Of Dividends The shareholders of Fondul Proprietatea (stock symbol: FP) on July 23 rejected a proposal to distribute a gross dividend of RON0.0453 per share from the audited profit for the 2025 financial year, totaling RON145 million, as per a stock market report.

Grindeanu sends a harsh message to Bolojan regarding the pay law PSD President Sorin Grindeanu sent a strong message Friday to interim Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan, stating that the PSD will not support the draft salary law if it retains the current provisions regarding the capping of bonuses and the reduction of salaries for healthcare and education workers.

MaPN, following Friday's drone incident: Romania's security situation remains critical The Chief of the Defense Staff, General Gheorghi?? Vlad, and General Gheorghe Maxim stated on Friday that the incident in which a drone was shot down over Romanian territory does not alter the assessment of the security risks facing the country.

A drone was shot down over Romania. Announcement by Nicu?or Dan President Nicu?or Dan announced Friday that a drone was shot down over Romania around 11:00 a.m. This is the first time since the start of the war in Ukraine that a drone has been shot down over Romanian territory.

Romanian director Alina ?erban's debut film "I Matter" to premiere at Venice Film Festival “I Matter” (“Eu contez”), the feature film debut of Romanian director Alina ?erban (in photo), will have its world premiere at the 83rd edition of the Venice International Film Festival, taking place from September 1-12. Written and directed by Alina ?erban, one of the few Roma female directors (…)

Greece's PPC Expands Into Hungary Greece’s Public Power Corporation (PPC) Group, on of the largest actors in Romania’s energy system, is expanding operations in Central Europe and entering the Hungarian market by integrating an operational 57.5 MW photovoltaic park in its portfolio.

 


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