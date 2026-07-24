Grindeanu sends a harsh message to Bolojan regarding the pay lawPSD President Sorin Grindeanu sent a strong message Friday to interim Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan, stating that the PSD will not support the draft salary law if it retains the current provisions regarding the capping of bonuses and the reduction of salaries for healthcare and education workers.
Greece's PPC Expands Into HungaryGreece’s Public Power Corporation (PPC) Group, on of the largest actors in Romania’s energy system, is expanding operations in Central Europe and entering the Hungarian market by integrating an operational 57.5 MW photovoltaic park in its portfolio.