Verita's Strongest IB Results Yet and What the Diploma Is Really Teaching Students: 'The Goal Is Not Only to Acquire Knowledge, but to Think with Flexibility, Judgement, and Intellectual Curiosity'



Verita's Strongest IB Results Yet and What the Diploma Is Really Teaching Students: 'The Goal Is Not Only to Acquire Knowledge, but to Think with Flexibility, Judgement, and Intellectual Curiosity'.

As more Romanian families weigh international education options, the IB Diploma Programme stands out for combining academic breadth with (…)