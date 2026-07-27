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July 27, 2026

Verita's Strongest IB Results Yet and What the Diploma Is Really Teaching Students: 'The Goal Is Not Only to Acquire Knowledge, but to Think with Flexibility, Judgement, and Intellectual Curiosity'
Jul 27, 2026

Verita's Strongest IB Results Yet and What the Diploma Is Really Teaching Students: 'The Goal Is Not Only to Acquire Knowledge, but to Think with Flexibility, Judgement, and Intellectual Curiosity'.

As more Romanian families weigh international education options, the IB Diploma Programme stands out for combining academic breadth with (…)

[Read the article in Romania-Insider]
 
 
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DHL International Romania's Net Profit Up 28.2% To Over RON15M In 2025 DHL International Romania, one of the largest local courier companies, posted RON333.5 million (EUR66.1 million) revenue last year, a slight decrease of 1.8% compared with the previous year’s almost RON339.7 million (EUR68.3 million), according to ZF calculations based on Finance Ministry data.

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Romgaz Reports Total Hydrocarbon Production Of 15.67 Million BOE For H1/2026, Down 3.2% YoY Romania's state-owned natural gas producer and supplier Romgaz (stock symbol: SNG) reported a total preliminary hydrocarbon production of 15.67 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe), down 3.2% against the same period of 2025, according to preliminary operational results published at the (…)

Autonom Services Lists Its Third Sustainability-linked Bonds Worth EUR30M On Bucharest Stock Exchange Autonom Services, the largest independent Romanian company on the mobility solutions market, has listed its third sustainability-linked bond issue, worth a total of EUR 30 million, on the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

France's Reed Capital Buys Walor Automotive Component Plant In Sfantu Gheorghe French investment firm Reed Capital has acquired Walor Precision Turning, a manufacturer of metal components for the automotive industry, with factories in Sfantu Gheorghe (Romania), Lege (France), and Irapuato (Mexico) and annual revenue of EUR55 million euros, it said in a press release.

 


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