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July 29, 2026

Parliament voted on the bill to declare a fuel crisis
Jul 29, 2026

Parliament voted on the bill to declare a fuel crisis.

Former Energy Minister Bogdan Ivan announced on Wednesday that Parliament had voted on the bill introduced by the PSD to declare a state of crisis (…)

[Read the article in Mediafax]
 
 
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