Cluj airport to introduce Fast Track boarding systemCluj International Airport plans to introduce a Fast Track access and verification system designed to speed up boarding and reduce waiting times for passengers. The airport has launched a tender for the project, estimated at RON 1.87 million, as part of its efforts to modernise passenger (…)
Water level in Romanian dams at lowest level since 2018Water levels in Romania’s reservoirs have fallen to around 71%, the lowest level recorded for this period since 2018, according to data published by electricity transmission system operator Transelectrica and cited by Ziarul Financiar. The prolonged drought is also putting pressure on the (…)
Second auction for bankrupt Romanian shipyard Mangalia failsThe second auction for the sale of Romania’s bankrupt Mangalia shipyard attracted no bidders on July 29, with the EUR 184 million starting price maintained for a third auction scheduled for August 28, G4media.ro reported. A week ago, Irineu Dar?u, the minister of economy, declared at the (…)