TD SYNNEX Bucharest 2025 Turnover Down 16% YOY

TD SYNNEX Bucharest 2025 Turnover Down 16% YOY. TD SYNNEX Bucharest, the local entity of one of the world's largest tech distributors, in 2025 posted turnover of RON179.9 million (EUR35.7 (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]