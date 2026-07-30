BRD Group Rakes In RON784M Net Profit in H1/2026, Up 2.5% YOY

BRD Group Rakes In RON784M Net Profit in H1/2026, Up 2.5% YOY. BRD Groupe Société Générale, the fifth largest bank in Romania by assets, ended the first half of 2026 with RON784 million net profit, up 2.5% (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]