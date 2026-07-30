Bicycle Maker Eurosport DHS Revenue Down 55.8% To RON52.8M In 2025Bicycle manufacturer Eurosport DHS, held by Chinese and German investors, posted RON52.8 million (EUR10.5 million) revenue in 2025, down approximately 55.8% from 2024’s RON119.5 million (EUR24 million), according to ZF’s calculations based on Finance Ministry data.
Zabka Steps Up Expansion In Romania, Opens 72 Stores In H1, 2026Polish-held retailer Zabka, which operates under the Froo brand on the modern convenience store segment in Romania, opened 778 new stores in Poland and Romania in the first half of 2026, 72 of which in the latter, for a total of almost 250 in about two years on this market.
Grup Serban Holding Reports RON64.7M Net Loss For Q1/2026Grup Serban Holding (stock symbol: GSH), established by entrepreneur Nicolae Serban, with operations in agriculture and food industry, ended the first quarter of 2026 with net loss of RON64.7 million, compared with profit of RON1.3 million reported in the same period of 2025.