August 17, 2026
Romania Generates EUR600M For Wizz Air
Aug 17, 2026
Romania Generates EUR600M For Wizz Air.
Romania generates more than EUR600 million for Wizz Air, the biggest airline that operates locally.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
Antibiotice Iasi Proposes Shareholders Two Profit Distribution Options
State-run pharmaceutical producer Antibiotice Iasi (ATB.RO), has called shareholders to approve the distribution of the RON51.76 million 2025 net profit. The Board proposed two dividend distribution scenarios, both of them with a payment date set for October 28, 2026.
Colliers: Manufacturing-Driven Demand Gaining Ground On Industrial And Logistics Space Market In Romania
Manufacturing-driven demand is gaining ground on the industrial and logistics space market in Romania, with about 28% of all transactions publicly released having a manufacturing utilization of the warehouse space, almost double last yearâ€™s share and significantly above the 10% to 15% average, (â€¦)
British investor Ghai Sant Ram's HORIZON CITY project in northern Bucharest secures EUR 36 mln financing from Libra Bank
HORIZON CITY, the residential project developed by British investor Ghai Sant Ram in northern Bucharest, has secured EUR 36.5 million in financing from Libra Internet Bank. The total investment exceeds EUR 130 million. The financing provides the necessary resources for the building process (â€¦)
SAI Globinvest launches ETF replicating Bucharest Stock Exchange's reference BET-XT index
Romanian investment management company SAI Globinvest listed its second ETF on the Regulated Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Tuesday, August 18. The ETF, listed under the ticker symbol GIBXTETF, aims to fully replicate the structure of BVB's reference index (BET-XT). Launched by BVB (â€¦)
Diana Buzoianu is looking for 20 young people to take part in Romania's climate and environmental decision-making
Romaniaâ€™s Ministry of Environment, Waters and Forests, together with the Youth Platform for Sustainability and UNICEF Romania, has launched the selection process for the Youth Advisory Council on Climate and the Environment (CCT-CM). The new body will have 20 members aged between 14 and 35, who (â€¦)
Major change to Romania's health insurance contribution proposed again: romanians could redirect part of their contributions to private insurers. Cristina Prun?: "We pay for healthcare twice"
Part of the money Romanians are required to pay toward healthcare should be allowed to go to a private insurer, USR MP Cristina Prun? argues. The lawmaker is bringing back into discussion a bill first submitted in 2023, saying that many Romanians effectively end up paying twice: once through (â€¦)
Romania Prepares for a new peak in electricity consumption. Bu?oi: Import prices exceed €200 during peak hours
Romania is not facing any risks to the security of its electricity supply in the coming days. However, the heatwave will push consumption above 7,000 MW and increase the need for imports, Cristian Bu?oi, State Secretary at the Ministry of Energy, told Antena 3.
Romaniapress.com : all romanian news.
Copyright © DIRECTWAY |
|