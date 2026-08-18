Major change to Romania’s health insurance contribution proposed again: romanians could redirect part of their contributions to private insurers. Cristina Prun?: “We pay for healthcare twice”
Aug 18, 2026
Major change to Romania’s health insurance contribution proposed again: romanians could redirect part of their contributions to private insurers. Cristina Prun?: “We pay for healthcare twice”.
Part of the money Romanians are required to pay toward healthcare should be allowed to go to a private insurer, USR MP Cristina Prun? argues. The (…)
[Read the article in Mediafax]