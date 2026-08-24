Safetech Innovations Posts Higher Revenue And Profit In H1, 2026Safetech Innovations (SAFE.RO), a Romanian cybersecurity business listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, posted RON25.7 million consolidated revenue in the first half of 2026, up 34%, and RON8.5 million net profit, a 53% increase compared with the first half of 2025.
Idemia Technologies Romania Revenue Down, Profit Triples In 2025Idemia Technologies Romania, the local subsidiary of the French identification technology group, posted 32.7% decline in revenue to RON132.2 million (EUR26.2 million) in 2025, while net profit more than tripled to RON21.5 million (EUR4.3 million), Finance Ministry data show.