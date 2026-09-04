TAROM Ends Bucharest-Belgrade Flights After 16 YearsRomania’s flag carrier TAROM will stop its direct flights between Bucharest and Belgrade in late October 2026, ending 16 years of operations on this route, as reported by EX-YU Aviation, a leading regional digital media platform and daily blog focusing on developments across the Eastern European (…)
Italy's Ferrero Group Set To Open Plant In TimisoaraItaly’s Ferrero Group is set to open a plant in Romania, in Timisoara, several sources told ZF. The maker of Nutella and Kinder, the 13th largest business in Italy, has already bought the land, the same sources say.