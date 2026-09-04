Romania's PNL and USR sign parliamentary cooperation agreementRomania’s center-right National Liberal Party (PNL) and Save Romania Union (USR) have signed a parliamentary cooperation agreement aimed at coordinating their legislative and political actions throughout the current parliamentary term. The deal is not an electoral alliance or an agreement on (…)
Comvex plans EUR 63 mln fertilizer terminal in Constanta portThe company's management has set the date for the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders for September 21, 2026. The agenda includes the project for the new terminal for bulk solid fertilizers and liquid products, according to the official document. The infrastructure will be developed (…)
Romanian shipyard Mangalia to be sold under accelerated procedureThis prepares the ground for a faster sale of the shipyard to the German group Rheinmetall, which should start construction of EUR 1 billion military ships under a contract with the Romanian state, and its partner MSC, Ziarul Financiar announced. "The Constanta Court approved the accelerated (…)