 
Romaniapress.com

September 7, 2026

Air China launches direct Bucharest-Beijing flights
Sep 7, 2026

Air China launches direct Bucharest-Beijing flights.

Passengers can once again fly directly from Bucharest to China after Air China launched its new service from Henri Coand? International Airport on (…)

[Read the article in Romania-Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romanian employees' short commuting distances come with long travel times, study finds Employees in Romania travel an average of only 17 kilometres to and from work each day, the shortest distance among the 16 European countries included in an SD Worx survey. Despite this, their daily commute lasts almost 53 minutes, placing Romania sixth in the ranking for average travel time. (…)

Designers from over 50 countries showcase their work at Romanian Jewelry Week More than 290 designers from over 50 countries will bring to Bucharest their diverse creations, techniques, and perspectives on contemporary jewelry at the upcoming edition of Romanian Jewelry Week. Over five days, the public can explore contemporary jewelry “as a form of art, design, and (…)

Romania's PNL and USR sign parliamentary cooperation agreement Romania’s center-right National Liberal Party (PNL) and Save Romania Union (USR) have signed a parliamentary cooperation agreement aimed at coordinating their legislative and political actions throughout the current parliamentary term. The deal is not an electoral alliance or an agreement on (…)

Romania speeds up effort to appoint new government ahead of S&P sovereign update President Dan reportedly wants a fully operational government in place before the next S&P sovereign rating review, expected in early October, with the rating agency’s experts due in Bucharest on September 24, according to G4media.ro. The list of possible candidates, which already included (…)

Romanian stock exchange boasts strongest YTD performance in Europe despite deep August dive The BET index lost 6.7% in August, but still posted a 42.3% gain since the beginning of the year and a 67.4% increase over the past 12 months, ranking first on both horizons among a sample of 38 European national benchmark indices, Ziarul Financiar reported. “The correct story is no longer (…)

Comvex plans EUR 63 mln fertilizer terminal in Constanta port The company's management has set the date for the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders for September 21, 2026. The agenda includes the project for the new terminal for bulk solid fertilizers and liquid products, according to the official document. The infrastructure will be developed (…)

Romanian shipyard Mangalia to be sold under accelerated procedure This prepares the ground for a faster sale of the shipyard to the German group Rheinmetall, which should start construction of EUR 1 billion military ships under a contract with the Romanian state, and its partner MSC, Ziarul Financiar announced. "The Constanta Court approved the accelerated (…)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |