One United Properties Readies Separate Platform for Leased Properties, 3,200 Affordable Housing District in Bucharest and US Partnerships, Aiming to Double NAV by 2031



One United Properties Readies Separate Platform for Leased Properties, 3,200 Affordable Housing District in Bucharest and US Partnerships, Aiming to Double NAV by 2031.

Real estate developer One United Properties on Friday, on the occasion of the Investor Day organized in Bucharest, presented four growth (…)