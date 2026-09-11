One United Properties Readies Separate Platform for Leased Properties, 3,200 Affordable Housing District in Bucharest and US Partnerships, Aiming to Double NAV by 2031
Sep 11, 2026
One United Properties Readies Separate Platform for Leased Properties, 3,200 Affordable Housing District in Bucharest and US Partnerships, Aiming to Double NAV by 2031.
Real estate developer One United Properties on Friday, on the occasion of the Investor Day organized in Bucharest, presented four growth (…)
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]