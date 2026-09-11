IT Genetics Keeps Revenue At RON47M, Ends H1, 2026 In The RedTechnology company IT Genetics (ITG.RO), which specializes in digital automation and operational efficiency solutions for businesses, posted consolidated operating revenue of RON47.3 million in the first half of 2026, compared with RON47.9 million in the same period last year.
Carmaker Dacia to develop PV plant at its site in Romania's MioveniCarmaker Dacia, owned by Renault Group, is investing in the production of renewable energy to help increase the energy independence of its Mioveni plant, in Romania's Arge? County. The project will harness solar energy to cover part of the plant’s own electricity consumption, helping both to (…)