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September 11, 2026

Aurel Badea Leaves Allianz-Tiriac After 33 Years
Sep 11, 2026

Aurel Badea Leaves Allianz-Tiriac After 33 Years.

Aurel Badea will end his tenure at Allianz-?iriac on December 31, 2026 after nearly 33 years with the company.

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
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