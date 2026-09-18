Dominic Fritz, following Siegfried Mure?an’s appointment: “We aim to form a serious and cohesive government” / “We will be open to discussions, including with the PSD”



Dominic Fritz, following Siegfried Mure?an’s appointment: “We aim to form a serious and cohesive government” / “We will be open to discussions, including with the PSD”.

USR President Dominic Fritz argues that Romania is going through a period marked by “extreme tension,” amid political deadlock, economic (…)