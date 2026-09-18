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September 18, 2026

Dominic Fritz, following Siegfried Mure?an’s appointment: “We aim to form a serious and cohesive government” / “We will be open to discussions, including with the PSD”
Sep 18, 2026

Dominic Fritz, following Siegfried Mure?an’s appointment: “We aim to form a serious and cohesive government” / “We will be open to discussions, including with the PSD”.

USR President Dominic Fritz argues that Romania is going through a period marked by “extreme tension,” amid political deadlock, economic (…)

[Read the article in Mediafax]
 
 
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