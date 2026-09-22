Builder Autotehnorom Sees Turnover Drop 48% in 2025

Builder Autotehnorom Sees Turnover Drop 48% in 2025. Autotehnorom, a Suceava-based builder owned by Ripan family, in 2025 registered turnover worth around RON99 million (EUR19.6 million), down 48% (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]