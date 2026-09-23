Romania's car market drops 10.6% in first eight months of 2026Of the new passenger cars registered, around 7,000 were fully electric (+50%), and 49,282 units had hybrid propulsion (+2.1%). The association said that in August 2026, new passenger car registrations in the European Union increased by 4.5% compared with August 2025, reaching 708,211 units. As (â€¦)
Government launches platform for state-owned company salariesThe Romanian Government has launched the guvernanta.gov.ro platform, a public portal that centralizes data regarding the leadership of 121 state-owned companies. Initial data reveal individuals holding at least two leadership positions simultaneously, as well as salaries amounting to tens of thous