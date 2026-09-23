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September 23, 2026

Enevo Opens China Office
Sep 23, 2026

Enevo Opens China Office.

With a 2 GW green energy project portfolio and a 1GWh storage one, Enevo Group, one of the most powerful entrepreneurial groups on the local (â€¦)

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
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Romania's car market drops 10.6% in first eight months of 2026 Of the new passenger cars registered, around 7,000 were fully electric (+50%), and 49,282 units had hybrid propulsion (+2.1%). The association said that in August 2026, new passenger car registrations in the European Union increased by 4.5% compared with August 2025, reaching 708,211 units. As (â€¦)

Romania's interim government launches transparency platform for state-owned companies The guvernanta.gov.ro platform, created at the initiative of deputy prime Minister Oana Gheorghiu, centralizes information on the management of state-owned companies. For the first time, the platform includes information on 121 active companies under the subordination, coordination, or (â€¦)

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Parties divide up seats in the future government. USR minister: We are discussing continuity Radu Miru?? stated on Thursday, in an interview with RFI, that he wants USR to retain the ministries it has held so far in the future government. The minister added that, otherwise, portfolios are being allocated based on the vote percentages obtained by each party.

Nazare: Romania in talks with DFC to establish a Romania-US investment fund Finance Minister Alexandru Nazare announced on Thursday that Bucharest is in discussions with officials in Washington regarding the creation of a Romania-US investment fund.

Humanitarian mission: Burn patient transported to Brussels by military aircraft On Thursday, a burn patient was transported to Belgium for hospital treatment. The patient was flown on a Romanian Air Force aircraft.

Government launches platform for state-owned company salaries The Romanian Government has launched the guvernanta.gov.ro platform, a public portal that centralizes data regarding the leadership of 121 state-owned companies. Initial data reveal individuals holding at least two leadership positions simultaneously, as well as salaries amounting to tens of thous

 


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